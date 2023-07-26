26 July 2023

Glasgow daily weather forecast

26 July 2023

Today starts with cool temperatures of 10°C and an overcast sky. The likelihood of scattered showers is high. As we progress into the afternoon, the temperature is expected to reach a warm 19°C. Despite this rise in temperature, the sky remains covered by heavy clouds and continued rain remains a strong possibility.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions seem to start cooler with a minimum temperature of 11°C while the likelihood of fog is high. Compared to today, it's slightly warmer, but the chance of scattered showers persists. In the afternoon, temperatures are projected to escalate to a moderate 18°C. An overcast sky is expected to dominate most of the day, hopefully breaking up to provide some intervals of sun during midday.

Over the next few days, a trend of cloudy skies with sunny spells and potential scattered showers seems to be the norm. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between a cooler 10°C and a warmer 17°C. Keep this in mind while planning any outdoor activities and always remember to carry an umbrella.

