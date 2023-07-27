Today's weather in Glasgow
The morning started off cool with temperatures around 13°C, with the expectation of scattered showers throughout the day. As the day progresses, the temperature will steadily rise, reaching its peak of 18°C in the afternoon. Despite the increase in temperature, the scattered showers will persist, making for a slightly damp day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning will be comparable to today with cool temperatures around 14°C and the likelihood of scattered showers. As we approach the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly more than they did today, to reach a maximum of 19°C. However, much like today, the scattered showers will continue, indicating that it might be another damp day.
As we look at the forecast for the next few days, it appears that the general trend is for cool mornings with temperatures of about 11°C, followed by slightly warmer afternoons with temperatures hovering around 16°C. The trend of scattered showers also seems to continue, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella on hand.
