31 July 2023

Glasgow daily weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
31 July 2023

This morning brings a high chance of heavy rain and a slightly cool atmosphere, with temperatures around 12°C. As we move into the afternoon, this trend of heavy rainfall continues, and temperatures will increase to about 14°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today, with foggy conditions and a forecast of rain. The temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, starting out at around 11°C. In the afternoon, anticipate scattered showers and conditions becoming moderately warm, with the temperature likely to peak at 17°C.

Over the next days, a trend of cloudy mornings accompanied by light to moderate rain seems to be setting in. Afternoons will continue to bring a possibility of scattered showers, while temperatures will range between 12°C and 18°C. Please note that these trends could change, so always stay updated with the latest forecast.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

There's a bear in the Jacuzzi! Animal takes a dip in California heatwave

news

Sunak calls for review of low-traffic neighbourhoods amid Tory ‘pro-motorist’ drive

news

Thrill-seekers left hanging vertically on tracks as 72ft-high rollercoaster breaks down

news