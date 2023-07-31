Glasgow daily weather forecast
This morning brings a high chance of heavy rain and a slightly cool atmosphere, with temperatures around 12°C. As we move into the afternoon, this trend of heavy rainfall continues, and temperatures will increase to about 14°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today, with foggy conditions and a forecast of rain. The temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, starting out at around 11°C. In the afternoon, anticipate scattered showers and conditions becoming moderately warm, with the temperature likely to peak at 17°C.
Over the next days, a trend of cloudy mornings accompanied by light to moderate rain seems to be setting in. Afternoons will continue to bring a possibility of scattered showers, while temperatures will range between 12°C and 18°C. Please note that these trends could change, so always stay updated with the latest forecast.
