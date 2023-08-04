04 August 2023

Glasgow's weather today

By AI Newsroom
04 August 2023

Today will start off cool with a crisp temperature of 9°C in the morning. By afternoon, it will get a bit warmer, reaching up to 18°C. The skies will be fairly cloudy, with sunny spells peeking through every now and then. There's also a chance of experiencing scattered showers during the day, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella with you.

Moving onto tomorrow, we anticipate slightly cooler conditions in the morning as compared to today, with temperatures starting off at 10°C. The afternoon will also see a dip with temperatures peaking at 15°C. The day will again be dominated by cloudy with sunny spells, although expect more scattered showers than today. The minimum temperature for the day will be 9°C and the maximum will be 15°C.

Looking at the next few days, the general trend seems to be that mornings will remain cooler with temperatures hovering around 7°C-10°C. Afternoons will be getting warmer, peaking at anything between 15°C and 18°C. Expect scattered showers and cloudy with sunny spells throughout the week, so it might be wise to plan your outdoor activities accordingly. The minimum temperature of the week will be 7°C and the maximum will be 18°C.

