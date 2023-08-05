05 August 2023

Glasgow daily weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
05 August 2023

Today will bring a cool morning with cloudy conditions, and the possibility of scattered showers. The temperatures will be around 9°C. In the afternoon, the temperature is set to reach a high of 13°C. The sky will remain cloudy and there is still a chance of scattered showers.

Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler than today. We can expect the temperature to be around 8°C. Again, we are likely to see a cloudy sky and the possibility of scattered showers. As we progress into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a slightly warmer 17°C, with continued cloudiness and a chance of scattered showers.

Looking at the weather for the next few days, there will be a continuation of the trend we see today and tomorrow. The possibility of scattered showers remains, against the backdrop of a cloudy sky. The minimum temperature over these days will tend to hover around 7°C, while the maximum temperature can reach up to 17°C.

