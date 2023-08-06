Glasgow daily weather forecast
Today, it's all set to be a cool start to the morning with scattered showers in the offing. A morning temperature of around 8°C is expected. As we transition into the afternoon, the temperature will gradually rise, reaching a maximum of 17°C. Scatter showers will continue, leaving us with a somewhat cloudy sky.
Moving on to tomorrow, you can anticipate a morning similar to today, with the temperature hovering around a slightly warmer 9°C. Scattered showers will show up again making it a bit damp. As the day progresses, the afternoon will be on the cooler side as temperatures reach up to 17°C under a cloudy sky with sunny spells. The day will wrap up with a minimum and maximum temperature of 7°C and 17°C respectively.
Looking at the next few days, the general trend seems to maintain cool temperatures between 9 and 17°C with persistent scattered showers. Despite this, the sun will peek through on occasion, breaking up the otherwise cloudy conditions. It's a great opportunity to enjoy the freshness that comes with those fleeting sunny spells, so keep an eye out for them!
