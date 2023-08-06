Glasgow daily weather forecast
This morning starts off cool with temperatures around 9°C and misty conditions, but things soon clear up to be a mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. The temperate gradually warms to 14°C by mid-morning. Throughout the afternoon, the cloud coverage persists and the chance of scattered showers continues. The temperature will reach a maximum of 17°C, then start declining towards the late afternoon, cooling down to 7°C by the end of the day.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature is similar to today, starting around 9°C. The morning sees less mist and more clouds compared to today. The afternoon will be slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 17°C. The chance of scattered showers persists similar to today and with a drop in temperature to about 7°C by the end of the day.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend is consistent with today and tomorrow, with cloudy conditions, chance of scattered showers and similar temperature ranges. The daily maximum temperature will hover around 17°C and the minimum temperature will be about 9°C.
