Glasgow's weather today, Monday August 7
Today, expect it to be a cool morning, with the temperature starting at a rounded 9°C. It will be cloudy, eventually leading to scattered showers as the day progresses. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a maximum of 17°C. You can anticipate a combination of sunny spells and periods of rain.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than today, with temperatures starting at 10°C. Similar to today, it will be a cloudy morning that will potentially lead to scattered showers. In the afternoon, expect the temperature to reach a high of 17°C again. The chances for rain persist through the day, so remember your umbrella if you're stepping out.
Looking ahead, the next few days will follow a similar pattern, with the possibility of scattered showers each day. Morning temperatures will start at an average of 11°C and rise to a daily maximum of around 16°C in the afternoons. Despite the rain, it will not be too cold, so it's not the time to bring out those heavy coats just yet.
