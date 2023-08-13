13 August 2023

Glasgow daily weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
13 August 2023

The conditions this morning started off with light showers and a cool temperature around 12°C. As the morning progressed, it turned cloudier with the temperature gradually rising to about 14°C. Scattered showers became more frequent as we approached the noon. This afternoon has seen a continuation of the rainy conditions with slight variations in temperature, climbing to a peak of 17°C but remaining mostly stable around the mid-teens.

Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than today. Starting off with misty conditions and a temperature of 12°C, it will turn cloudy as the morning continues, with temperatures reaching 14°C. Scattered showers should be expected throughout the morning. The afternoon will show no significant changes in the weather, with continued scattered showers and temperatures hovering around 17°C. The minimum temperature for the day will be 11°C and the maximum temperature will be 17°C.

The weather over the next few days shows a general trend of possible scattered showers. Morning temperatures are expected to start around 12°C, and afternoons will be slightly warmer, generally reaching up to 17°C. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the period will be 11°C and 17°C respectively.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parts of UK may be hotter than Los Angeles next week as 30C temperatures move in

news

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news