Glasgow daily weather forecast
The conditions this morning started off with light showers and a cool temperature around 12°C. As the morning progressed, it turned cloudier with the temperature gradually rising to about 14°C. Scattered showers became more frequent as we approached the noon. This afternoon has seen a continuation of the rainy conditions with slight variations in temperature, climbing to a peak of 17°C but remaining mostly stable around the mid-teens.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than today. Starting off with misty conditions and a temperature of 12°C, it will turn cloudy as the morning continues, with temperatures reaching 14°C. Scattered showers should be expected throughout the morning. The afternoon will show no significant changes in the weather, with continued scattered showers and temperatures hovering around 17°C. The minimum temperature for the day will be 11°C and the maximum temperature will be 17°C.
The weather over the next few days shows a general trend of possible scattered showers. Morning temperatures are expected to start around 12°C, and afternoons will be slightly warmer, generally reaching up to 17°C. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the period will be 11°C and 17°C respectively.
