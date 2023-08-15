Glasgow daily weather forecast
Today started off misty with temperatures around 12°C. Showers are expected by midday, creating a rather wet and cool atmosphere. Temperatures will hover just below 20°C for the most part, making it a rather moderate day. The evening is expected to experience scattered showers and temperatures will drop to around 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions as today, starting off with cloudy skies and rather cool temperatures of around 12°C. As the day progresses, there might be a few instances of scattered showers. Temperatures will increase slightly to around 17°C by 11am and will reach the day's high of 19°C by early afternoon. Cloud cover will remain fairly constant throughout the day, leading to a rather grey day overall. Later in the afternoon, temperatures will start to fall again, reaching a cool 16°C by the evening.
Looking at the forecast for the next few days, we'll see a continuation of the trend of cool mornings, with temperatures around 12-13°C, and moderate afternoons with temperatures reaching up to 20°C. Rain will continue to be a common feature in the forecast, with scattered showers likely across the days. The evening temperatures will drop to around 15°C.
