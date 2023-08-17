Glasgow daily weather forecast

17 August 2023

The weather is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells today, with scattered showers likely. Starting in the morning, temperatures will be a cool 11°C, steadily rising to a warmer 21°C by afternoon. Rain is likely to be scattered throughout the day, with a higher chance of rain in the morning.

Tomorrow morning will also begin with cooler temperatures around 11°C, similar to today. However, the rest of the day will remain on the cooler side, with the highest temperature slightly lower at 18°C. Like today, the day is forecasted to be cloudy with sunny spells, and scattered showers are expected throughout the day.

Over the next few days, there will be a noticeable drop in temperature. The minimum will drop slightly to 13°C, while the maximum temperature will hover around 17°C. The days are predicted to be predominantly cloudy, with heavy rain expected. Overall, it is going to be a wet and cooler period in the coming days compared to today.

