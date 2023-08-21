Glasgow daily weather forecast
The morning kicked off with light rain showers with temperatures around the 14°C mark. The chance of scattered showers remains prevalent throughout the morning with temperatures slowly rising up to 18°C close to midday. As the afternoon rolls in, conditions become brighter, with spells of sunshine peeking through the cloud cover and temperatures peaking at a comfortable 20°C. Despite this, scattered showers will make a comeback in the late afternoon, with temperatures falling slightly to 18°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, we will again start the day with light rain while temperatures will hold steady around the 14°C range. This trend of scattered showers is expected to persist into the late morning hours, with temperatures gradually increasing to nearly 16°C by noon. Come afternoon, light rain showers are forecast again, but temperatures will continue their upward trend, reaching their peak at 17°C. Towards the evening, the cloud cover will dissipate to make way for clearer skies, with temperatures dropping to a cooler 13°C.
As for the following few days, the same trend is set to continue. The mornings will typically begin with misty conditions and temperatures around 11°C, slowly giving way to cloudier skies. The afternoons will bring the chance of scattered showers, and temperatures will likely peak around the 17°C mark. The evenings will see a return to cloudier skies, with temperatures decreasing to about 13°C. Overall, the trend suggests a stable temperature range of 10°C to 18°C over the next few days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox