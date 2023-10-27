27 October 2023

Glasgow endures a day of light drizzle and patchy rain - Friday 27th October

27 October 2023

In Glasgow today, the morning will bring scattered showers with temperatures around 9°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet, with temperatures remaining steady at 9°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions with scattered showers and temperatures of 9°C. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 10°C, but the scattered showers will persist.

Over the next few days, the trend of scattered showers will continue. Temperatures will hover around a consistent 7°C, indicating a steady, if somewhat damp, climate.

