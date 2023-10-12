12 October 2023

Glasgow: from morning showers to sunny afternoon - the weather report of October 12

By AI Newsroom
12 October 2023

In Glasgow, this morning will bring scattered showers with temperatures around 12°C. The afternoon will see a shift to sunny conditions, maintaining the temperature at 12°C.

Tomorrow morning will provide more scattered showers, and temperatures will drop slightly to 11°C. By the afternoon, the rain will continue, yet the temperature will decrease further to 10°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will oscillate between scattered showers and cloudy skies with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures will range between a minimum of 4°C on some mornings, up to highs of 11°C during the warmest part of the day.

