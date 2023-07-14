14 July 2023

Glasgow set for day of cloud and heavy rain

Today will begin cloudy, slightly cool with temperatures rounding to 10°C. As the day progresses, expect heavy rain throughout the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at a cool 15°C. The shift from morning cloud to afternoon heavy rain should be quite noticeable.

Forecast for tomorrow indicates a similar trend to today. The morning will start with a comfortable 13°C and foggy conditions. However, scattered showers are anticipated in the afternoon, raising temperatures to a warmer 16°C. Although tomorrow appears similar, a small rise in temperature and foggy morning condition can suggest a slightly warmer day overall.

Looking ahead at the weather for the next few days, it is expected that moderate rain will continue to dominate. Morning temperatures will start from a cool 9°C and slowly climb to a warmer 16°C in the afternoon. Generally, these upcoming days will remain rather cool, with persistent rain and temperatures fluctuating between 9°C and 16°C.

