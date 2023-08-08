08 August 2023

Glasgow weather for Tuesday, August 8

This morning is cloudy with temperatures starting off at a cool 9°C. As the afternoon approaches, expect an increase in temperature, reaching a comfortable 17°C. You'll notice a brief interlude from the clouds as sunny spells break through.

Moving onto tomorrow, it appears to be quite similar to today. Tomorrow morning we'll see a slight decrease in temperature hovering around 9°C, however, it'll still be cloudy. But unlike today, the afternoon won't see much change, remaining overcast with a temperature of 16°C. The blanket of clouds will ensue throughout the day with minimal emergence of the sun. The temperatures will hold steady between 7°C in the morning and 16°C in the afternoon.

The next few days bring changes. The morning's increasing warmth at 15°C introduces us to the start of a warmer phase. However, don't forget to carry an umbrella as there's a scattering of showers expected. The afternoon temperature will peak at 24°C, quite a jump from the past two days. This fluctuation continues over the next few days with temperatures varying from a minimum of 13°C to a maximum of 24°C. Stay prepared for scattered showers amidst cloudy skies.

