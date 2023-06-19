Glasgow weather forecast for Monday June 19
Today, heavy rain is expected throughout the day, with a high of 18.9°C and a low of 12°C. In the morning, moderate rain will be experienced, making way for light rain showers and a peak of 18.9°C during the afternoon hours. There is a significant chance of rain, reaching up to 89%.
Tomorrow, the day begins with misty conditions, followed by moderate rain as the day progresses. The maximum temperature will be 20.9°C, while the minimum will be 11.5°C. An 83% chance of rain is expected during the day, so it is advised to carry an umbrella or raincoat.
In the next few days, moderate rain will persist, with highs of 20.4°C and lows of 10.2°C. The average temperature during this period will be 15.2°C. An 85% chance of rain is expected, making it essential to be prepared for wet conditions.
