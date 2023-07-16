Glasgow weather forecast for Sunday
Today's morning will kick off on the cooler side with temperatures hovering around 11°C. Expect cloudy skies with some sunny spells. However, scattered showers are also in the forecast. As the afternoon approaches, the temperature will rise gradually, reaching a peak of 14°C. The rain will become more substantial and consistent in the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will start off similarly cool, with temperatures around 10°C. It will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing brief respite from the showers anticipated through the day. The afternoon will see a slight improvement in the temperature, rounding off at 16°C. However, the scattered showers will persist. Minimum temperature will be near 9°C and maximum will be around 16°C.
Looking at the next few days, the general trend is a gradual rise in temperatures. The minimum temperature will be around 7°C and the maximum temperature will be around 18°C. The cloudy skies with sunny spells will continue, and the chance of scattered showers will remain. So, brace for slightly chilly temperatures and keep the umbrellas handy.
