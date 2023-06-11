Glasgow weather forecast for Sunday June 11
At first there will be moderate rain with a high of 22.7°C and a low of 11°C. The average for the day is 16.1°C, and there is an 89% chance of rain. In the afternoon, it will continue to rain with similar conditions.
Tomorrow morning, the region will experience moderate rain with a high of 25°C and a low of 12.2°C. The average for the day is 17.9°C, and there is an 87% chance of rain. In the afternoon, the rain will persist, and the conditions will be similar to the morning.
For the next few days, the overall condition is likely to be patchy rain with highs around 24.2°C and lows around 10.9°C. The average temperature during this period will be 17.7°C. The sky will be cloudy with occasional sunny spells, and rain will be possible throughout the day.
