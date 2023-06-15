Glasgow weather forecast, Thursday June 15
Today starts off sunny with temperatures ranging from 8.8°C to around 17.7°C. As the day progresses, the sunshine will continue with the highest temperature reaching up to 24.4°C.
Tomorrow morning, the day starts with clear skies, and temperatures will vary from 9.8°C to approximately 19.2°C. However, the afternoon will bring moderate rain, impacting the day's overall average temperature of 17.5°C, with a maximum temperature of 24.1°C.
Over the next few days, heavy rain is anticipated, with temperatures fluctuating between 11.4°C in the morning and 21.2°C during the day. The average temperature for these days will be around 16.8°C, signifying a slightly cooler and wetter period compared to today.
