Glasgow weather, Friday August 11
Morning conditions today bring moderate rain, with an average temperature of 17°C. The mercury will rise to a maximum of 20°C later in the day, but the morning will remain on the cooler side at about 15°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, we can expect a continuation of rain and a high of 20°C.
Moving on to tomorrow, we can predict a noticeable change. The morning will start off cooler than today with a light drizzle and an average temperature of 15°C. This will escalate to heavy rain by the afternoon. The temperature will just reach 17°C at its highest point, with an anticipated minimum temperature of 13°C.
In general, the next few days will see a cooling trend as temperatures will barely get above 16°C. We will notice a drop in the morning temperatures to around 12°C. There is also a consistent probability of rain which will range from moderate to heavy. Stay prepared for lower temperatures and wet conditions.
