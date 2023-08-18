Glasgow weather, Friday August 18
This morning, expect cloudy skies, with the possibility of scattered showers and a cool temperature of around 12°C. The afternoon will see the cloudiness continuing, with an ongoing chance of scattered showers. However, the temperature will rise, reaching a maximum of 17°C.
The morning of tomorrow will start cooler than today and with the occurrence of heavy rain. As the day progresses, the showers will ease off, and the afternoon will see conditions remaining damp, with scattered showers possible and a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend will lean towards scattered showers while temperatures range between 11-18°C. However, there will be some sunny spells breaking through the clouds, meaning it won't be a complete washout. The minimum temperature will be 11°C, and the maximum will reach up to 18°C.
