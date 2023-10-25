Glasgow weather: patchy rain and cloudy skies, Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will start off with a cool temperature of 7°C and no expected rainfall. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 8°C, remaining dry.
As for tomorrow morning, the temperature will be consistent with today's, standing at 7°C, and it will be a dry day. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C, again with no expected rainfall.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend shows a stable temperature around 9°C. There will be scattered showers throughout the period, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella at hand.
