25 October 2023

Glasgow weather: patchy rain and cloudy skies, Wednesday October 25

By AI Newsroom
25 October 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will start off with a cool temperature of 7°C and no expected rainfall. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 8°C, remaining dry.

As for tomorrow morning, the temperature will be consistent with today's, standing at 7°C, and it will be a dry day. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C, again with no expected rainfall.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend shows a stable temperature around 9°C. There will be scattered showers throughout the period, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella at hand.

