20 September 2023

Glasgow's gentle rain showers persist this Wednesday, September 20th

By AI Newsroom
20 September 2023

In Glasgow today, we can expect a scattering of showers in the morning with a steady breeze and a cool 16°C. By afternoon, conditions will take a slight dip to a cooler 14°C, accompanied by light showers and a wind speed of 17.7 mph.

As for tomorrow's weather, we will begin the morning on a similar note, with scattered showers and a temperature around 14°C. However, a slightly cooler afternoon awaits, with the mercury dropping to 13°C. The day will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells and a persistent breeze.

Over the next few days, the forecast suggests a consistent pattern of scattered showers and a general cooling trend. Temperatures will fluctuate between 10°C to 15°C with bouts of sunny spells in between. It will be a good idea to keep your jacket and umbrella handy as we navigate through the coming days.

