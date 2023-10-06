06 October 2023

Glasgow's patchy rainy day and chillier outlook for tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
06 October 2023

In the morning, Glasgow will experience scattered showers, with the mercury hovering around 14°C. The afternoon is projected to maintain the showers and the temperature is expected to drop slightly to 13°C.

As for tomorrow, the morning is expected to be cooler than today, with light rain and the temperature around 9°C. The afternoon conditions will continue to be cool and rainy, with the thermometer reading approximately 7°C.

In the days to follow, the prevailing conditions suggest scattered showers and a cool climate prevailing across the city. The maximum temperature for the next few days is expected to fluctuate in the range of 7°C to 15°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Holly Willoughby 'under police guard' as man quizzed over alleged kidnap plot

news

Listen to today's weather forecast for London, Friday October 6th

news

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End performance of Les Miserables

news