Glasgow's patchy rainy day and chillier outlook for tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Glasgow will experience scattered showers, with the mercury hovering around 14°C. The afternoon is projected to maintain the showers and the temperature is expected to drop slightly to 13°C.
As for tomorrow, the morning is expected to be cooler than today, with light rain and the temperature around 9°C. The afternoon conditions will continue to be cool and rainy, with the thermometer reading approximately 7°C.
In the days to follow, the prevailing conditions suggest scattered showers and a cool climate prevailing across the city. The maximum temperature for the next few days is expected to fluctuate in the range of 7°C to 15°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox