Glasgow's weather for Thursday
This morning, expect a cool start with temperatures of around 11°C. The sky is likely to be cloudy with sunny spells. As the day progresses, there will be scattered showers. The afternoon will see the temperature rise to an expected 18°C. The rain will turn more moderate, so you might want to keep your umbrella handy.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler than today with temperatures around 10°C. The morning will be largely overcast. In the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast with temperatures reaching a high of around 18°C. There could be scattered showers throughout the day, quite similar to what we will experience today. The minimum temperature will be around 10°C and the maximum temperature will be 18°C.
In the coming few days, temperatures will range from a cool 10°C in the morning to a warm 18°C in the afternoon. There's a chance of rain with overcast skies for most parts of the day. Keep an eye on the temperature fluctuations and plan your outings accordingly.
