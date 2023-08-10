Glasgow's weather for Thursday, August 10
Starting off the day, the temperature will be a cool 15°C with mist conditions. As the morning progresses, the temperature will gradually increase with cloudy conditions to reach around 21°C by late morning. This afternoon, you can expect the scattered showers that are possible to bring the maximum temperature to 24°C.
Tomorrow morning, we can anticipate similar conditions to today, starting with a temperature of around 16°C with moderate to heavy rain showers. The scattered showers will, once again, make an appearance, gradually increasing the temperature to around 19°C by late morning. In the afternoon though, we can look forward to some sunshine that will bring the maximum temperature to 20°C, lower compared to today's 24°C. So overall, tomorrow will start cool, with scattered showers possibly leading to sunnier conditions in the afternoon, and a minimum and maximum temperature of 14°C and 20°C respectively.
In the next few days, we can expect a continuation of the general trend of cool mornings, scattered showers, and occasional sunny spells. However, temperatures will slightly drop, with the minimum temperature around 13°C and the maximum reaching up to 15°C.
