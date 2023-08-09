Glasgow's weather for Wednesday August 9
This morning, the skies are cloudy with sunny spells. A cool breeze is in the air as temperatures hover around 8°C. As the day advances, the temperatures will climb, reaching a high of 18°C in the afternoon. There's also a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning will see similar conditions to today, with temperatures around 8°C under partially obscured skies. A noticeable change will occur in the afternoon, as the temperatures rise a little higher than today, reaching a potential maximum of 19°C. Scattered showers might pop up throughout the day, adding a touch of unpredictability to the forecast.
Looking ahead, the weather pattern for the next few days seems to be following a similar trend. Expect morning temperatures in the region of 7°C, rising to a pleasurable 20°C in the afternoons. As the week progresses, brief periods of scattered showers are likely to be interspersed with longer spells of sunshine, so keep those umbrellas handy!
