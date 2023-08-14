Glasgow's weather Monday August 14
Today begins with a misty morning and a temperature around 12°C. As the morning progresses, expect the mist to become overcast and the temperature to gradually increase to about 15°C. By mid-morning, we may see scattered showers, with the temperature hovering around 17°C. By the afternoon, the rain continues on and off, and the temperature peaks at 19°C. Please bear in mind that scattered showers are possible throughout the day.
As for tomorrow, the weather will remain relatively similar to today. We'll start the morning with mist again and temperatures in the lower teens. It will give way to cloudy conditions during the day, with temperatures rising to the mid-teens. As the afternoon progresses, scattered showers will once again make their presence. The maximum temperature for the day is set to reach 19°C. Similar to today, anticipate on-and-off rain throughout the day.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the weather seems to echo the same patterns we're experiencing today and tomorrow. Starting the day with misty, cool mornings, then cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to rise to the mid-teens during the day before reaching highs in the upper teens. However, the possibility of scattered showers remains a constant feature. Minimum temperatures will hover around 11°C, and maximum temperatures are anticipated to reach around 19°C.
