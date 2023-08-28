Glasgow's weather, Monday August 28th
This morning will be cool with a brisk temperature of 9°C. The sky will be all clear, making it a sunny start to the day. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at around 18°C. The sky will remain mostly clear, with occasional spells of sunshine breaking through the clouds.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly higher than today, starting at around 11°C. There will be scattered showers throughout the morning, so it would be wise to carry an umbrella. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will reach a high of 15°C. Although it will be cooler than today, scattered showers will continue, so don't forget your raincoat.
For the next few days, expect a downward trend in temperature. The lowest will be at 7°C and the highest at around 16°C. There will be a chance of rain, with the skies staying cloudy for most part of the day. But don't worry, there will be some sunny spells sneaking through the clouds. In summary, be prepared for some cool and wet weather, but also some sunshine.
