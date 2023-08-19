Glasgow's weather, Saturday August 19
Breaking down the day, today begins with heavy downpours. Temperatures in the morning will hover around 16°C, making for a cool start to the day. As the day continues, we have scattered showers throughout and temperatures gradually warming up, reaching a peak of 19°C in the afternoon.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will again start off quite cool at around 13°C. Unlike today however, the morning is expected to be mostly cloudy, with only scattered showers in the forecast. Come afternoon, we anticipate more rain, with temperatures reaching a slightly warmer maximum of 20°C.
As for the general trend for the next few days, expect a similar pattern of rain and cloudy conditions in both the mornings and afternoons. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 17°C and lows of approximately 13°C. Please remember to keep your umbrellas handy to stay dry.
