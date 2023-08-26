26 August 2023

Glasgow's weather, Saturday August 26

By AI Newsroom
26 August 2023

The morning kicks off with a fair bit of mist setting in, followed by a transition to partly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be warming up to 10°C shortly after sunrise, and will continue climbing to reach a cosy 16°C towards late morning. In the early afternoon, we could see a few scattered showers, while the temperature nears a high of 18°C. As the day advances, expect cloudy conditions with sunny spells with the temperature settling at around 16°C.

Tomorrow morning, fog is expected to shroud the area, ushering in a slightly cooler day compared to today. A misty morning with the temperature hovering around 10°C will give way to overcast conditions. The late morning is likely to be warmer, promising temperatures around 15°C. The afternoon will remain cloudy, but it's not all gloom with the sun peeping out in intervals. We anticipate the temperature to peak at 17°C in the early afternoon. Towards sunset, the sky will clear up, but the temperatures will be on a downward slide, reaching a low of 10°C by late evening.

Looking ahead at the coming days, we can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. The morning starts on a misty note, with temperatures ranging around 8°C to 10°C. As the day progresses, the sun will make its presence felt, encouraging temperatures to reach a comfortable 16°C around midday. The afternoon will enjoy partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures hitting a peak at 17°C. As evening approaches, the sky will clear up, however, the temperatures are due to fall, settling at around 10°C. The minimum temperature over these days will be around 8°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17°C.

