Glasgow's weather, Saturday September 2nd
In Glasgow, the morning will be sunny, providing a pleasantly cool start to the day, with a rise to 19°C by late morning. The afternoon will bring the peak of 19°C, maintaining the clear sky, but prepare for scattered showers.
As we move into tomorrow, the morning will mirror today's conditions, still sunny but slightly cooler. The afternoon will stay sunny too, but brace yourself as the maximum temperature will slightly dip down to 18°C.
Looking ahead for the next few days, we can expect a pattern of sunny mornings that turn into partly cloudy afternoons. Fear not, though, as the maximum temperature will stay within a range of 17 to 20°C. The chance of scattered showers is expected throughout this period, so keep that in mind when planning your outings.
