Glasgow's weather, Thursday August 24
Today, in the morning, expect scattered showers with temperatures hovering around 11°C. As we move into the afternoon, the conditions may get a bit cooler and the temperature is expected to reach a high of 16°C. The chance of scattered showers persists throughout the day.
Moving on to the weather tomorrow morning, it is expected to be similar to today with a slightly cooler temperature of around 10°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, temperatures may rise to a comfortable 17°C. Notably, there is a possibility of more consistent rain throughout the day so keep your umbrellas handy. To summarise, tomorrow will mirror today's conditions with a minimum temperature of around 9°C and going up to a maximum of 17°C.
Looking ahead at the next few days, it seems the trend is likely to continue. Expect scattered showers and similar temperature patterns with a minimum of around 10°C and a maximum that could reach up to 17°C.
