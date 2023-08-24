24 August 2023

Glasgow's weather, Thursday August 24

By AI Newsroom
24 August 2023

Today, in the morning, expect scattered showers with temperatures hovering around 11°C. As we move into the afternoon, the conditions may get a bit cooler and the temperature is expected to reach a high of 16°C. The chance of scattered showers persists throughout the day.

Moving on to the weather tomorrow morning, it is expected to be similar to today with a slightly cooler temperature of around 10°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, temperatures may rise to a comfortable 17°C. Notably, there is a possibility of more consistent rain throughout the day so keep your umbrellas handy. To summarise, tomorrow will mirror today's conditions with a minimum temperature of around 9°C and going up to a maximum of 17°C.

Looking ahead at the next few days, it seems the trend is likely to continue. Expect scattered showers and similar temperature patterns with a minimum of around 10°C and a maximum that could reach up to 17°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate

world news

India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole at second attempt

world news

Megan Rapinoe: Luis Rubiales antics highlight ‘misogyny and sexism’ within RFEF

football