Glasgow's weather today
Today, expect a morning with scattered showers possible and a cool temperature of 12°C. As the day progresses, the clouds may break slightly allowing for occasional sunny spells, however, the chance of scattered showers will remain. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature, with the mercury reaching a maximum of 20°C.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, conditions are expected to continue from the previous day with scattered showers and a steady temperature of 13°C. However, the afternoon will witness a change. The scattered showers will turn into moderate rain, bringing down the temperature marginally to 19°C. The day will round off with a minimum and a maximum temperature of 13°C and 19°C respectively.
As for the upcoming days, a consistent trend of rain is expected to linger over the city. The mornings will start cool at around 13°C and warm slightly in the afternoons, reaching up to 17°C. The range of temperature will predominantly scatter between a cool 13°C and a slightly warmer 17°C. So, it would be a good idea to keep those umbrellas handy.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox