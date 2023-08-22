Glasgow's weather today
This morning will see moderate rain and a cool temperature of 11°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain will continue, and it is expected that we will reach a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow, we'll start the morning off with the potential for scattered showers and a temperature of 10°C. While it will be slightly cooler than today, it is still expected to be quite similar in terms of precipitation. By the afternoon, the scattered showers may persist, and the temperature will max out at a cool 17°C. The minimum temperature for the day will be around 10°C, making it a generally cooler day than today.
As we forecast further into the next few days, we see a general trend of potential scattered showers and cooler temperatures. The maximum temperature for the next few days will be around 16°C, while the minimum temperature will drop to approximately 9°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox