Glasgow's weather, Tuesday August 29th
This morning, expect moderate rain with a dip in temperatures to about 8°C. As the day moves into afternoon, the rain will persist and the temperatures will steadily climb up, reaching a maximum of 15°C.
Moving into tomorrow morning, the day will start a bit cooler with temperatures at approximately 6°C. A slight chance of scattered showers will linger in the air. As afternoon approaches, anticipate a notable shift in conditions. While the possibility of scattered showers remains, temperatures will rise, reaching a warm 17°C by mid-day.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the trend of patchy rain possibilities continues, although temperatures will hover around a consistent average. Morning begins with temperatures around 10°C while afternoons will peak at around 12°C. These conditions signify quite stable weather patterns for the upcoming days. Enjoy the cool temperatures and hope for some sunny spells within the cloudy skies.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox