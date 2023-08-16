Glasgow's weather, Wednesday August 16
This morning is characterised by misty conditions, transitioning into a cloudy sky with sunny spells as the morning progresses. The temperature will begin at a cool 11 °C and is forecast to rise steadily, reaching a warm 18°C by late morning. Scattered showers are a possibility throughout the morning, adding a refreshing touch to the warming conditions. As we approach the afternoon, the possibility of scattered showers continues with temperatures peaking at 19°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow, we can expect a similar start to the morning with misty conditions and temperatures beginning at 13°C. The cloud cover is set to increase during the morning, however, the temperature will increase to a warmer level than today, reaching a pleasant 19°C by the end of the morning. Scattered showers are again expected, somewhat acting as nature's own cooling mechanism. As we reach the afternoon, the likelihood of scattered showers continues, with temperatures reaching their peak at a warm 21°C.
When considering the weather for the following few days, we observe a trend of potential scattered showers and cloud cover with sunny spells. Temperatures during the mornings will start off mildly cool, around 12°C and will reach highs of about 18°C in the afternoons. The minimum and maximum temperature across these days will fluctuate between a comfortable 11°C and 18°C.
