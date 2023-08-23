23 August 2023

Glasgow's weather, Wednesday August 23

By AI Newsroom
23 August 2023

The day starts with scattered showers and temperatures gently climbing to about 14°C. As midday approaches, there might be a slight chance of rain as the temperatures peak around 18°C.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will start off similarly to today with light rain showers and temperatures around 11°C. However, as the day progresses, expect to see cloudy skies with sunny spells. The temperature will rise slightly less than today, reaching a maximum of approximately 16°C.

For the next few days, it appears that rain is a persistent guest with moderate showers forecasted. The temperatures will gradually decrease, ranging from 9°C in the early hours to around 15°C in the afternoon. It's advisable to keep your raincoats and umbrellas close at hand during this period.

