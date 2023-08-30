Glasgow's weather, Wednesday August 30th

In Glasgow today, the morning kicks off with a cool 7°C temperature, accompanied by misty conditions. As the morning progresses, the sun begins to peek through, leading to an increasingly warmer atmosphere with temperatures rising to about 11°C. The conditions will be mostly sunny, making for a rather pleasant start to the day.

Transitioning into the afternoon, the temperature will continue to climb, reaching a high of 18°C. While the clear morning sky will be replaced by cloud cover, there will also be sunny spells during the day. Scattered showers are expected, rounding off the relatively warm afternoon.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the conditions in the morning will be somewhat similar to today. With a cool start at around 8°C, the day will quickly warm up to 11°C. It will be a sunny morning, providing a fresh and comfortable start to the day. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will continue to rise, with the highest expected to be 18°C. The sky will be cloudy, but with sunny intervals. Overall, the conditions will be slightly warmer than today, with the minimum temperature for the day at 8°C and the maximum temperature at 18°C.

Looking at the weather trend for the next few days, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Rain is possible, but it will be patchy as usual in Glasgow's unpredictable climate. Minimum temperatures will hover around 8°C, while maximum temperatures may reach up to 18°C. Thus, the weather in Glasgow will be typically variable, so it's best to be prepared for anything.