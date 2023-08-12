Glasgow's weekend weather forecast
The day starts off with heavy rain and a cool temperature of 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain continues and temperatures reach a high of 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with scattered showers and a slightly cooler temperature of 12°C. As the day progresses, the showers will persist with an increase in temperature. By tomorrow afternoon, the mercury is expected to top out at 17°C. The day's temperature range will be from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 17°C.
Looking ahead towards the next few days, heavy rain will continue to be a persistent feature. While the minimum temperature will dip as low as 11°C, the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 15°C. Overall, it will be a cool and wet period for the next few days.
