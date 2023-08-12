12 August 2023

Glasgow's weekend weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
12 August 2023

The day starts off with heavy rain and a cool temperature of 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rain continues and temperatures reach a high of 18°C.

Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with scattered showers and a slightly cooler temperature of 12°C. As the day progresses, the showers will persist with an increase in temperature. By tomorrow afternoon, the mercury is expected to top out at 17°C. The day's temperature range will be from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 17°C.

Looking ahead towards the next few days, heavy rain will continue to be a persistent feature. While the minimum temperature will dip as low as 11°C, the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 15°C. Overall, it will be a cool and wet period for the next few days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news

Asylum seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria found

news