‘Glasthomebury’: Fans recreate festival experience after event axed again

Glastonbury fans have been coping with their second consecutive year without the festival by recreating the famous site in their own homes.

Fans took to social media to share their “Glasthomebury” decorations over the weekend the event was due to take place before coronavirus got in the way for a second year in a row.

Among them were Glastonbury fanatics Felicity Cooney and Freddy Bevan, from south Somerset, who met at the festival and even travelled to get engaged under the site’s famous pyramid after it was called off last year.

Felicity Cooney and Freddy Bevan got engaged under the Pyramid Stage last year (Felicity Cooney/PA)

Ms Cooney told the PA news agency: “The wedding is in May next year and I’m sure you can guess it’s Glastonbury themed.

“We were actually trying to work out last night how we could incorporate our Pyramid Stage into the reception.

“We’re all Glastonbury veterans and live close to the site. I’ve been going since I was a baby so when Covid cancelled Glastonbury we couldn’t bear the thought of not celebrating the weekend. Especially without watching some music on the Pyramid Stage.”

Ms Cooney said her brother-in-law had surprised them by building a model of the famous main stage in their back garden.

The homemade Pyramid Stage in Felicity Cooney and Freddy Bevan's garden (Felicity Cooney/PA)

“We’ve tried to re-create our Glastonbury experience by spending the entire weekend in the garden outside watching our favourite footage come rain or shine on our home-made Pyramid Stage,” she said.

“Our dream now is to get back to Worthy Farm next year to celebrate our honeymoon.”

The Glastonbury sign in Linsey and Robin Thomas' garden

Linsey and Robin Thomas, from Swansea in South Wales, also went to extreme lengths to mark the weekend, with their own mobile bar, DIY Shangri-La and separate toilets.

They plan to recreate the party atmosphere of the festival’s Saturday night with a DJ set from one of their friends and a mobile bar, as well as their own Pyramid Stage showing highlights from the BBC.

A sign welcoming visitors to Linsey and Robin Thomas' homemade Glastonbury festival (Linsey Thomas/PA)

The couple said they had even created toilets “in keeping with Glastonbury”, though they admitted they would not insist guests remain too faithful to that particular festival experience.