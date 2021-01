Glastonbury Festival cancelled for second year in a row

Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have announced.

It had been hoped that the celebration of music and arts would be able to go ahead in 2021, after it was called off in 2020 on what would have been 50th anniversary.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Earlier this month, Emily, the daughter of founder Michael, dismissed speculation that it had been axed.

However, a statement from the pair said: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

“We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

“With love, Michael & Emily.”

In December Emily told the BBC that Glastonbury organisers are “doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare but I think we’re still quite a long way from being able to say we’re confident 2021 will go ahead”.

She added the festival lost “millions” in 2020 but that it would avoid bankruptcy “as long as we can make a firm call either way in advance” about this year’s event.

The festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset was sold out for 2021 because so few people have asked for a refund from last year, when headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were all due to perform.

Rob Da Bank, radio DJ and co-founder of the Bestival music festival, which was last held in 2018, said he is “optimistic” other events will be able to go ahead over the summer.

He tweeted to say that he thinks “festival season will happen in the UK this summer”, adding: “Sadly Glasto is such a mammoth beast to plan it ran outta time.”

Sacha Lord, co-founder of Mancheter’s Parklife festival, said Glastonbury’s cancellation is “yet another blow” to freelancers who work in the music industry.

Mr Lord, who is also Greater Manchester’s night-time economy adviser, said in a tweet: “Very sad to see Glastonbury is not taking place this year.

“As well as a blow to customers, the whole team behind it and artists, I cannot but help think it’s yet another blow to the thousands of freelancers who work it.