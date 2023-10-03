Glaswegians endure rainy showers and cool temperatures on Tuesday, October 3rd
This morning in Glasgow, it is expected to be a cool 13°C with a light rain shower and a breeze of 14.1 mph. This afternoon, the skies will remain cloudy with sunny spells, with the same cool temperature of 13°C, and scattered showers are likely.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today's conditions with light rain and a cool temperature of 13°C. However, the afternoon will be slightly cooler at 12°C, with a light rain shower expected.
Looking ahead, the next few days in Glasgow will maintain similar weather patterns with scattered showers and the maximum temperature hovering around 14°C to 17°C. Forecasters expect an overcast sky in the afternoons with temperatures falling to a cooler 12°C.
