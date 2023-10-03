03 October 2023

Glaswegians endure rainy showers and cool temperatures on Tuesday, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
03 October 2023

This morning in Glasgow, it is expected to be a cool 13°C with a light rain shower and a breeze of 14.1 mph. This afternoon, the skies will remain cloudy with sunny spells, with the same cool temperature of 13°C, and scattered showers are likely.

Tomorrow morning will be similar to today's conditions with light rain and a cool temperature of 13°C. However, the afternoon will be slightly cooler at 12°C, with a light rain shower expected.

Looking ahead, the next few days in Glasgow will maintain similar weather patterns with scattered showers and the maximum temperature hovering around 14°C to 17°C. Forecasters expect an overcast sky in the afternoons with temperatures falling to a cooler 12°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Flying Scotsman train to have full mechanical inspection after crash

news

'PM of 49 days' Liz Truss storms Tory conference to demand tax cuts

news

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

world news