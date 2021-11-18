Government accused of a ‘betrayal’ of the North over revised rail plan
The Government has been accused of a “betrayal of trust” as it set out its long-awaited revised plans for Northern England and the Midlands.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan would slash journey times across the region with 110 miles of new high-speed line.
But Labour said the package unveiled in the House of Commons abandoned previous assurances given on the extension of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.
Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said it was “the betrayal of trust, the betrayal of promises and the betrayal of investment the north of England and the Midlands deserve”.
He told MPs: “There is no amount of gloss, no amount of spin that can be put on this.
“He promised HS2 to Leeds, he promised Northern Powerhouse Rail, he promised that the North would not be forgotten. But he hasn’t just forgotten us, he has completely sold us out.”
