Foreign Office ministers have been asked if they retain Margaret Thatcher’s “steely resolve” on the Falkland Islands.

Conservative MP Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall), who is Chair of the British Overseas Territory All-Party Parliamentary Group, quoted the former prime minister during questions to the Foreign Office on the UK overseas territory.

She told the Commons: “I remember watching the ships leave the Tamar and head to the Falklands over 40 years ago from my constituency.

“In 1982, our prime minister Maggie Thatcher said: ‘Defeat? I do not recognise the meaning of the word.’

“Does the Government retain that steely resolve?”

Foreign Office Minister David Rutley replied: “I’m young enough to remember those days as well, and yes the UK Government remains steadfast in its revolve to ensure that the Falklands Islands’ rights to self-determination is upheld and will continue to use all diplomatic means to this end.”

Defeat? I do not recognise the meaning of the word

During his visit to the region last month, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said he hoped the people of the Falkland Islands would want to stay British “forever” as he insisted a drive to improve relations with Argentina would not come at their expense.

Conservative MP Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup) asked the minister to clarify that “for as long as they wish to remain part of the British family, the sovereignty of the Falkland islands will not be up for discussion”.

Mr Rutley said: “The modern, diverse, economically prosperous Falkland Islands of today is a testimony to the Falkland Islanders’ achievement since the 1982 conflict.

“The islanders are a valued part of the British family and as long as they want to remain part of the family, sovereignty will not be up for discussion.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell questioned if the minister had relayed those sentiments to the “Argentinian authorities”.

Mr Rutley responded: “We’re working for good relations with Argentina, but they’re very clear about our position in relation to the Falkland Islands.”