Government ‘looking at’ extending compensation deadline for Troubles victims

Victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland could have longer to apply for compensation under a Government review of the scheme.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was conducting a review of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme which would report before August.

The scheme was set up after years of campaigning by victims to distribute recognition payments for those seriously injured through no fault of their own in a Troubles-related incident between 1966 and 2010.

It's clear that there's a risk that many of those who could be eligible for a payment may miss out as things stand

Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs the review included “looking at” extending the deadline for victims applying for compensation.

The Secretary of State’s comments followed calls from the SNP’s Northern Ireland spokesman Richard Thomson for the deadline to be extended.

Speaking in the Commons, the Gordon MP said: “Given the length of time it takes in many cases to gather the supporting evidence to make a claim under the scheme, given the pressures on the payments board itself and the very strong likelihood that many of those who are potentially eligible have yet to apply, it’s clear that there’s a risk that many of those who could be eligible for a payment may miss out as things stand.

“One of the ways the minister, the Secretary of State, could mitigate against that is to extend the period that has allowed for claims to be made and processed – as part of this review, will he consider extending that deadline?”

It could take more than 10 years to process the applications of (the) Troubles victims compensation scheme, meaning victims in Northern Ireland who have waited decades for compensation to be delivered will need to wait even longer

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “It is actually part of the review and it’s one of the questions we’re looking at.”

Compensation payments range from £2,000 to £10,000 per annum, or those over the age of 60 can choose to receive a lump payment.

The Victims’ Payments Board was established in February 2021 to determine applications for the scheme.

During Northern Ireland questions on Wednesday, SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes criticised the decade-long wait some applicants were expecting before they received any money.

The review is under way and I very much hope it will address all of the matters so that those who actually do qualify for these payments get them in a much more expedited way

The MP for West Dunbartonshire said: “It could take more than 10 years to process the applications of (the) Troubles victims compensation scheme, meaning victims in Northern Ireland who have waited decades for compensation to be delivered will need to wait even longer.

“Can the Secretary of State advise not only the House, but those awaiting payment, what he is doing, his Government doing to deliver that compensation scheme?”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was “conducting a review on the operation of the scheme that will report before August this year”.

He added: “The review is under way and I very much hope it will address all of the matters so that those who actually do qualify for these payments get them in a much more expedited way.”