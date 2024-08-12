Government support for Ukraine ‘unchanged’ by incursion into Russia

Downing Street has said the Government’s support for Ukraine “remains unchanged” by the country’s incursion into Russia.

On August 6 Ukrainian troops entered Russian territory in the Kursk border region, making it as far as 19 miles, overwhelming units on the frontier, as the bulk of the Russian army were engaged in the offensive in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

More than 70,000 people are now reported to have fled their homes in Kursk as residents recorded videos lamenting that they had to flee, leaving behind their belongings, and pleading with the Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

The goal of Ukraine’s current operation in Russia is taking place under tight secrecy and its goals are unclear.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has frequently stated his Government’s continuation of the previous administration’s military and political support for Ukraine.

Last month Sir Keir said the £3 billion a year military support for Ukraine will continue until at least 2030/31 and for as long as it is needed.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “Our policy remains that the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes and we are steadfast in our commitment to continue to supply military assistance.

“We are very clear that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has a clear right to self defence.”

Defence Secretary John Healey visited Ukraine shortly after taking office to promise artillery guns and shells and 90 Brimstone missiles.

Asked if British weapons were being used in Ukraine’s incursion into Russia, the No 10 spokeswoman said: “We’re not going to comment on individual operations, which are for the Ukrainians to speak to as they have, but our position with regard to our support remains unchanged.”

The UK has also previously confirmed it will contribute £40 million to Nato’s comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, and the UK-administered international fund for Ukraine will place a new order, worth £300 million, for 120,000 rounds of 152mm Soviet-era ammunition.

Russia has seen previous incursions into its territory during the nearly two-and-a-half year war, but the foray into the Kursk region marked the largest attack on its soil since the Second World War.

It is also the first time the Ukrainian army has spearheaded an incursion rather than pro-Ukraine Russian fighters.