Government under pressure to offer asylum seekers ‘safe passage to our shores’

The Government has been accused of having a “woefully inadequate” plan to curb Channel crossings after failing to offer asylum seekers more legal ways to travel to the UK.

Ministers faced claims the urgent need to cut the dangerous journeys was being “completely overlooked” as they came under fire for ignoring calls from campaigners to establish fresh safe and legal routes, and to test out a humanitarian visa for refugees.

Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said new laws under the Illegal Migration Act would make it “clear that if you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum” as he vowed to “stop the boats”, prompting questions over how people fleeing war and persecution would legally be able to seek protection in the UK.

The Government was dutybound under the Act to produce a report setting out what is meant by safe and legal asylum routes, and detailing which programmes are already in place, as well as any proposed additional ones.

In a written statement to Parliament on Thursday as the document was published, Home Secretary James Cleverly said the UK had a “proud history of providing protection for the most vulnerable”, highlighting resettlement schemes for people from Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as routes available to relatives of refugees.

Safe routes are essential if we truly want to stop people having to take dangerous journeys to the UK

He insisted the report “reaffirms the Government’s commitment to providing safe and legal routes for those most in need” despite no plans for new safe and legal routes being announced.

“As we get control on numbers, we will keep under review whether we are able to do more to support vulnerable refugees and whether we need to consider new safe and legal routes,” he added.

The Refugee Council said the report “offers no new safe routes and no improvement of existing schemes”, arguing they are needed to tackle Channel crossings.

The charity’s chief executive Enver Solomon said: “There urgently needs to be an ambitious plan to expand safe routes by improving resettlement and family reunion as well as piloting humanitarian visas.

“The Government’s plans are woefully inadequate with no meaningful commitment to expand safe routes for refugees from war-torn countries such as Sudan and Syria, and those fleeing repressive regimes in countries such as Iran.

“By simply focusing on describing the existing limited schemes, the Government has completely overlooked the urgent need to reduce dangerous Channel crossings by providing safe passage to our shores.”

If the Government was “serious” in its “stop the boats” pledge, it must take “decisive action to significantly increase safe routes for refugees, rather than pushing ahead with the unlawful, costly and ineffective Rwanda plan”, he warned.

Olivia Field, director of policy and advocacy for the British Red Cross, said safe routes were “essential if we truly want to stop people having to take dangerous journeys to the UK, after they flee their homes and search for a place of sanctuary”, but that for the “vast majority of men, women and children, there are simply no safe routes open to them”.

She also reiterated calls for a humanitarian visa scheme so people can apply for asylum from outside the UK.

“Until we have this, we will continue to see people risk their lives in search of safety,” she added.

The Government instead plans to introduce a cap on the number of people it provides sanctuary to each year from 2025.

Proposals are expected to be put before Parliament by the summer after a report on a consultation with councils to establish their capacity for housing and providing services to refugees is published in the spring.

Asked why no new safe and legal routes had been announced in the report, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters the UK had “significant numbers of current routes already” but this would be kept “under review”.

Pointing to Government figures showing more than 500,000 people had been offered sanctuary in the UK since 2015, he said: “While the compassion of the UK is clearly unlimited, our capacity is not”, later adding: “We think the right approach is firstly obviously to make sure we have control of our borders, which we’re doing with crossings down by more than a third … and then to enable Parliament to set what the right level is.”

The report comes after sacked home secretary Suella Braverman previously struggled to explain the legal routes which asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution could use to come to the UK.

When questioned by the Commons Home Affairs Committee in November 2022, she conceded many asylum seekers would have to travel to the UK in order to submit a claim, prompting MPs to warn there was a shortage of legal routes available.