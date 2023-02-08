Portsmouth Magistrates Court in Hampshire (PA)
08 February 2023

GP to appear in court accused of five sexual assaults

By The Newsroom
08 February 2023

A GP is set to appear in court accused of sexually assaulting four women.

Hampshire Police is investigating a series of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences.

The offences are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Mohan Babu, who was working as a GP during this period, has been reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

Babu, 46, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 23.

